'Sarvajana Hitaya': PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders As India Hosts AI Impact Summit 2026

PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders As India Hosts AI Impact Summit 2026 | PTI

Ahead of the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to twitter and welcomed global leaders, innovators and industry captains as India began hosting the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

“Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world,” PM Modi posted on X.

Emphasising the theme Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya welfare for all, happiness for all the Prime Minister said the summit reflects a shared commitment to harness Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress.

"AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," PM said in a follow up post

'Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility.,' PM concluded.

India Hosts First Global South AI Summit

From February 16 to 20, India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 the first major international AI summit in the Global South. An unprecedented line-up of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and leading voices from Silicon Valley and beyond are expected to deliberate on innovation, collaboration, and responsible AI use.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, showcasing cutting-edge AI applications across sectors.

India’s Push For ‘Sovereign AI’

At the heart of the summit is India’s ambitious sovereign AI vision under the IndiaAI Mission. The country is set to unveil 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and research institutions.

These models are trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to 22 official languages, aiming to democratise AI access across agriculture, healthcare, education, governance and enterprise.

Innovations from Sarvam AI, BharatGen (IIT Bombay), Gnani AI and Fractal Analytics will be showcased as part of India’s expanding AI ecosystem.

AI Impact Expo To Showcase Real-World Solutions

The 70,000-square-metre AI Impact Expo will demonstrate practical AI use-cases from precision farming and voice-first tools to accessible education platforms and smart governance systems.

The summit, according to the Prime Minister, will enrich global discourse on innovation, collaboration and responsible AI. “I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven,” he said.