 Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechDelhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Held alongside the AI Impact Summit from February 16–20, the event spans 70,000 sqm with 300+ exhibitions, 600 startups and 13 country pavilions. Over 2.5 lakh visitors and 3,250 speakers are expected to participate.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam on Monday.

The Expo will be held from February 16 to 20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at the same venue. Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, it will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners.

The event will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African countries.

Hosting over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras - People, Planet and Progress, the Expo, in addition, will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

FPJ Shorts
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops, Collects ₹9 Crore
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops, Collects ₹9 Crore
Study Abroad Dream Cools Down: Govt Data Show 31% Drop In Indians Studying Abroad Since 2023
Study Abroad Dream Cools Down: Govt Data Show 31% Drop In Indians Studying Abroad Since 2023
Angry Pakistani Fan Smashes TV After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India At ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Angry Pakistani Fan Smashes TV After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India At ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Ind Vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood & TV Celebrate India's Win
Ind Vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood & TV Celebrate India's Win

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to witness the participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that AI benefits every global citizen.

"The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen," the PMO statement mentioned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today
OpenAI Employee Earning Over ₹2 Crore Annually Says Prenup Is Non-Negotiable
OpenAI Employee Earning Over ₹2 Crore Annually Says Prenup Is Non-Negotiable
'AI Computing Is Like Oil & Gas, India Must Invest Deeply': AI+ Founder Madhav Sheth | FPJ Exclusive
'AI Computing Is Like Oil & Gas, India Must Invest Deeply': AI+ Founder Madhav Sheth | FPJ Exclusive
AI Won’t Kill Indian IT Industry, Will Create More Work: JP Morgan
AI Won’t Kill Indian IT Industry, Will Create More Work: JP Morgan
'He Is Unable To Travel To India At This Time': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Visit To India AI...
'He Is Unable To Travel To India At This Time': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Visit To India AI...