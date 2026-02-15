OpenAI Employee Earning Over ₹2 Crore Annually Says Prenup Is Non-Negotiable

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman |

The artificial intelligence revolution is not only transforming technology but also reshaping how young professionals approach marriage and money. As AI startups mint a new generation of millionaires, many are insisting on prenuptial agreements before walking down the aisle.

The New Face of AI Wealth

Gujari Singh, a 31-year-old member of OpenAI's sales team, represents this emerging demographic of AI-enriched millennials who are rethinking traditional approaches to marriage. Singh, who joined the ChatGPT maker in 2023, earns between $200,000 and $300,000 annually—over ₹2 crore even at the conservative end—plus equity in one of the world's most valuable AI companies. For Singh, who is currently single, the math is simple: no prenup means no marriage.

"Signing a prenup before marriage is non-negotiable for me," Singh told The New York Times, adding that a former boyfriend became noticeably more receptive to the idea after she landed her OpenAI position.

Protecting Future Wealth

Singh's stance isn't just about her current earnings—it's about what lies ahead. "I think what I have today will not be the totality of what I earn in my career," she explained. "I'm, quite frankly, just getting started."

The Indian-origin professional's insistence on a prenuptial agreement stems from a deeper understanding of financial independence and its importance for women. "I know how hard it has been for women to be financially independent and be in situations where they're not in control," Singh said. "To me, that has always been the scariest thing."

Her concerns are particularly relevant given that equity compensation packages at tech companies can be worth significantly more than base salaries, creating substantial wealth that needs protection.

A Growing Trend in Tech

Singh's position is far from unusual in the technology sector. According to Lauren Lavender, chief marketing officer at HelloPrenup—a startup that helps couples create prenuptial agreements—such contracts have become standard practice among tech workers.

"Prenuptial agreements are often the norm among people working in tech," Lavender noted. "It can be more surprising when a tech couple chooses not to sign one."

Lavender added that many tech professionals using HelloPrenup's services have equity compensation packages that dwarf their base salaries, making prenups a critical financial planning tool.

Planning for an Uncertain Future

Financial advisors echo the importance of prenuptial agreements for those with significant equity stakes. Sam Mockford of Citrine Capital emphasized that prenups address multiple scenarios. "A prenup is thinking about the near future and the far future and the what-if future," Mockford explained. "And when you're looking at equity, there's a lot that's variable about your future wealth."

This uncertainty is particularly acute in the AI sector, where company valuations can skyrocket seemingly overnight, and equity packages can transform overnight millionaires into multi-millionaires.

The Millennial Money Shift

The AI boom has created a new class of wealthy young professionals who are approaching relationships with a pragmatic, financially-conscious mindset that previous generations might have considered unromantic. For millennials like Singh, however, protecting assets isn't about distrust—it's about ensuring financial security and independence regardless of what the future holds.

As AI continues to reshape the economy and create new opportunities for wealth accumulation, the conversation around prenuptial agreements is likely to become even more mainstream, particularly among those riding the wave of technological innovation.