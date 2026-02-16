Delhi Braces For Security Clamp, Traffic Curbs As AI Impact Summit Coincides With Board Exams | Representative Image

New Delhi: Delhi braces for heightened security deployment and extensive traffic restrictions as the five-day AI Impact Summit begins today, with Delhi Police rolling out elaborate arrangements to manage VIP movement while ensuring minimal disruption to commuters and students appearing for board examinations.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including district units, specialised teams, traffic staff and reserve forces, have been deployed in and around Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue, and across key locations in the national capital to ensure robust security, said.

About The Event

The event, scheduled from February 16 to 20, is expected to draw delegates from over 30 countries, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and members of international organisations.

Police said access to the venue will remain strictly regulated through QR code-based accreditation, while a dedicated coordination cell has been set up to oversee intelligence sharing, traffic regulation, route planning and real-time response during the summit period.

Traffic management will remain a major focus area, with nearly 5,000 traffic personnel deployed to regulate vehicular movement and manage diversions, officials said, adding that several ambulances will remain stationed along VVIP routes for emergency response.

Authorities have also issued a detailed traffic advisory as the summit coincides with the commencement of the CBSE board examinations from February 17.

Police personnel across districts have been sensitised to assist students travelling to examination centres, while special traffic arrangements have been made for schools located along VIP movement routes, they said.

Traffic movement is likely to remain restricted or regulated on several key roads in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas, including stretches around Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road and Shanti Path, among others.

Movement on Bhairon Marg and parts of Mathura Road may face temporary restrictions during summit-related route movements, while alternate routes and corridors have been earmarked to facilitate general traffic.

Metro services will continue to operate normally, though buses and taxis may face diversions during VIP movement.

Police have urged commuters to plan travel in advance, keep buffer time during peak hours and follow updates issued through official advisories and social media channels.

Essential services, including emergency medical vehicles, will be given uninterrupted passage across the city, they added.

