'Tremendous Alliance': Netanyahu Praises India Ahead Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit | VIDEO

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Israel later this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly expressed strong admiration for India and its growing partnership with the Jewish nation.

'Tremendous Alliance'

“Who’s coming here next week? Narendra Modi. Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation,” Netanyahu said during a speech at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, underlining the depth of bilateral ties.

He also highlighted Israel’s popularity in India, noting that the country of 1.5 billion people holds Israel in high regard.

PM Modi to visit Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Israel on February 27–28, marking his first visit to the country in his third term. The trip comes nearly nine years after his landmark 2017 visit, which elevated India-Israel ties to new strategic heights.

Israel-India Relation

Since 2017, relations between the two countries have expanded significantly, particularly in defence cooperation.

India has emerged as one of Israel’s top arms buyers, procuring advanced systems such as the Spike anti-tank guided missile, alongside collaborations in agriculture, water management, cybersecurity and innovation.