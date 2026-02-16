Rajasthan Fire: 7 Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemial Factory In Bhiwadi | VIDEO

Rajasthan Fire: 7 Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemial Factory In Bhiwadi (Screengrab) | X/@AHindinews

Khairthal-Tijara: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday (February 16). According to reports, seven people were killed in the blaze. The incident took place in Bhiwadi city of the district.

After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot. Senior officials also rushed to the place where the blaze erupted.

Visuals From The Spot:

#WATCH राजस्थान: खैरथल-तिजारा जिले के भिवाड़ी में एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी आग में 7 लोगों की जलकर मौत हो गई। उनके शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं। आग बुझाने का काम जारी है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।



(वीडियो सोर्स: फायर डिपार्टमेंट) pic.twitter.com/0ce3ZbOyP4 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 16, 2026

A video of the fire engulfing the entire area also surfaced online. In the video, a thick envelope of black smoke could be seen surrounding the entire area, creating panic among the locals.

An operation to douse the blaze is yet to be ascertained. The reason for the fire is not known.

More details are still awaited.