Rajasthan Fire: 7 Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemial Factory In Bhiwadi | VIDEO

Khairthal-Tijara: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday (February 16). According to reports, seven people were killed in the blaze. The incident took place in Bhiwadi city of the district.
After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot. Senior officials also rushed to the place where the blaze erupted.
Visuals From The Spot:
A video of the fire engulfing the entire area also surfaced online. In the video, a thick envelope of black smoke could be seen surrounding the entire area, creating panic among the locals.
An operation to douse the blaze is yet to be ascertained. The reason for the fire is not known.
More details are still awaited.