 Rajasthan Fire: 7 Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemial Factory In Bhiwadi | VIDEO
Seven people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, in Khairthal-Tijara district, on February 16. Fire tenders and senior officials rushed to the spot as thick black smoke engulfed the area. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, and further details are awaited.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Fire: 7 Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemial Factory In Bhiwadi (Screengrab) | X/@AHindinews

Khairthal-Tijara: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday (February 16). According to reports, seven people were killed in the blaze. The incident took place in Bhiwadi city of the district.

After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot. Senior officials also rushed to the place where the blaze erupted.

Visuals From The Spot:

A video of the fire engulfing the entire area also surfaced online. In the video, a thick envelope of black smoke could be seen surrounding the entire area, creating panic among the locals.

An operation to douse the blaze is yet to be ascertained. The reason for the fire is not known.

More details are still awaited.

