Bharat-VISTAAR Agriculture AI-Powered Tool To Launch In India Tomorrow: How Can Farmers Use It?

The Indian government will launch the previously announced Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) AI-powered tool in India tomorrow. This multilingual tool is designed to provide information to farmers in their own language via mobile or a simple phone call.

The platform, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2026-27, will finally be rolled out with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launching it in Jaipur. The launch coincides with the India AI Impact Summit happening in Delhi right now.

Budget allocation and FM's announcement

"I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support," Sitharaman announced, presenting her 9th consecutive budget on February 1 this year. The minister allocated Rs 150 crore for Bharat-VISTAAR for the next financial year (2026-27).

How farmers can access Bharat-VISTAAR

According to Indian Express, Bharat-VISTAAR will be available 24 hours a day as a 'digital agriculture expert' in two ways. The talking AI assistant inside Bharat-VISTAAR is named Bharati, and farmers can access it by dialling 155261. There is no separate app download or learning of any skill required for using the AI tool.

The tool will offer guidance on crop planning, packages of practices and pests, weather forecasts, markets, scheme information, eligibility, application, and grievance. An AI-powered chatbot, Krishi Saathi, will allow farmers to raise queries via voice, text or video.

Bharat-VISTAAR will be available in Hindi and English for now

"Bharat VISTAAR will provide information to the farmers in their own language on crop planning, package of practices and pests, weather forecast, markets, and scheme information, eligibility, application and grievance redressal. The first version of Bharat-VISTAAR will be launched in Hindi and English and gradually become capable of responding in regional languages," the report, citing a source, said.

Bharat-VISTAAR to offer access to 10 major Central schemes

After the launch of Bharat-VISTAAR, farmers can reportedly get information about 10 major Central schemes, including PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Soil Health Card (SHC), Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, Per Drop More Crop, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Kisan Credit Card. Besides, they can receive alerts on weather and pests.

National digital backbone for agriculture

"Bharat VISTAAR is not only an app, but a National Digital Backbone uniting Central and State systems, while preserving state autonomy. It will evolve through collaboration with not-for-profit organisations, AI startups, technology firms, and AI Centres of Excellence. It leverages the national AI ecosystem, including the India AI Mission and BHASHINI," the source reportedly told IE.

"Bharat VISTAAR is interactive. Farmer feedback flows back into government systems. This will help in evidence-based policy making and research prioritisation," the source added.