 'Who Will Vote For A Party At War With Itself?': Mani Shankar Aiyar Praises Pinarayi, Slams Congress - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Who Will Vote For A Party At War With Itself?': Mani Shankar Aiyar Praises Pinarayi, Slams Congress - VIDEO

'Who Will Vote For A Party At War With Itself?': Mani Shankar Aiyar Praises Pinarayi, Slams Congress - VIDEO

Former Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked controversy after criticising the party’s leadership and expressing “complete contempt” for spokesperson Pawan Khera. Praising Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s governance, Aiyar questioned Congress’s internal discipline. The party distanced itself from his remarks, asserting he no longer represents Congress and reaffirming confidence in a UDF comeback

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar | ANI

A fresh political controversy erupted on Monday after former Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar launched a scathing attack on the party’s leadership and its official spokesperson, questioning its internal discipline and electoral prospects in Kerala.

Speaking to ANI, Aiyar said, “Who is going to vote for a party whose leaders are all at each other’s throats? Do you think the people of Kerala don’t know what is happening in Congress leadership? At least in Pinarayi’s government there is discipline. They have no Mani Shankar Aiyars.”

He added, “I have absolutely no respect and complete contempt for Pawan Khera,” in a direct swipe at Congress media department head Pawan Khera.

Drawing parallels from history, Aiyar invoked leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose, arguing that dissent was once accommodated within the Congress under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH
Torrent Power To Acquire Nabha Power From Larsen & Toubro For ₹6,889 Crore, Boosts Capacity To 6.4 GW
Torrent Power To Acquire Nabha Power From Larsen & Toubro For ₹6,889 Crore, Boosts Capacity To 6.4 GW
Read Also
Ashok Gehlot Calls Mani Shankar Aiyar ‘Sirfira’ Over Remarks On Former PM Rajiv Gandhi
article-image

Aiyar, who has clarified that he is no longer associated with the Congress and speaks in his personal capacity, had earlier claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan would continue as Kerala Chief Minister.

The Congress swiftly distanced itself from his remarks. Responding on Sunday, Khera said Aiyar “has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years.” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asserted on X that the people of Kerala would bring the UDF back to power, alleging that the LDF and BJP were “covert partners.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Who Will Vote For A Party At War With Itself?': Mani Shankar Aiyar Praises Pinarayi, Slams Congress...
'Who Will Vote For A Party At War With Itself?': Mani Shankar Aiyar Praises Pinarayi, Slams Congress...
SC Refuses SIT, FIR Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Directs Petitioners To Approach High...
SC Refuses SIT, FIR Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Directs Petitioners To Approach High...
'Tragic & Deeply Saddening': PM Modi Condoles Rajasthan Chemical Factory Fire Tragedy That Killed 7
'Tragic & Deeply Saddening': PM Modi Condoles Rajasthan Chemical Factory Fire Tragedy That Killed 7
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lays E-Foundation Stone For Delhi Police Special Cell HQ, Calls It...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lays E-Foundation Stone For Delhi Police Special Cell HQ, Calls It...
Rajasthan Fire: 7 Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemical Factory In Bhiwadi | VIDEO
Rajasthan Fire: 7 Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts At Chemical Factory In Bhiwadi | VIDEO