'Who Will Vote For A Party At War With Itself?': Mani Shankar Aiyar Praises Pinarayi, Slams Congress - VIDEO

A fresh political controversy erupted on Monday after former Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar launched a scathing attack on the party’s leadership and its official spokesperson, questioning its internal discipline and electoral prospects in Kerala.

Speaking to ANI, Aiyar said, “Who is going to vote for a party whose leaders are all at each other’s throats? Do you think the people of Kerala don’t know what is happening in Congress leadership? At least in Pinarayi’s government there is discipline. They have no Mani Shankar Aiyars.”

He added, “I have absolutely no respect and complete contempt for Pawan Khera,” in a direct swipe at Congress media department head Pawan Khera.

Drawing parallels from history, Aiyar invoked leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose, arguing that dissent was once accommodated within the Congress under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership.

Aiyar, who has clarified that he is no longer associated with the Congress and speaks in his personal capacity, had earlier claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan would continue as Kerala Chief Minister.

The Congress swiftly distanced itself from his remarks. Responding on Sunday, Khera said Aiyar “has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years.” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asserted on X that the people of Kerala would bring the UDF back to power, alleging that the LDF and BJP were “covert partners.”