Telangana: Parents prefer online classes for their wards over offline, statistics reveal

Hyderabad: Although the government has announced the reopening of schools in Telangana, parents in the state prefer online classes in the private sector.

The Telangana High court also instructed the authorities not to insist on strict attendance of students in offline classes.

Government schools however witnessed limited attendance on the first two days, while private managements have initiated surveys among the parents to hold classes online or offline.

While the schools reopened after a gap of 18 months subsequent to the outbreak of COVID-19, many parents expressed their apprehensions about the outbreak of a third wave in the state.

They fear that children below fifteen years may be attracted to the fresh variant of COVID-19 and if such a situation arises the administration may be held responsible for reopening schools.

While the parents of students below the seventh grade were guided by the private managements not to take to the offline classes, the parents' of students above eighth grade are not keen on sending their wards to the urban parts, as well.

As per a survey, 51 per cent of the total students in the state are enrolled with private academic institutions while 49 per cent of the total pupils are enrolled with government institutions.

There was a talk that if such a situation continues, the government institutions would face rough weather of losing their crucial strengths.

During the past one and half years, the students of government schools were neither guided by online classes nor opened for offline classes.

Since that option has ultimately caused serious loss to the government network the managements took up the admission drive during the pandemic and that resulted in good numbers entering into the fold.

An unofficial figure stated that three to four percent wards in the private network subsequent to COVID-19 have joined the government network and this enabled the administration to strengthen the government schools to initiate online classes too.

However, the present calculations and statistics available with the education department say that offline classes were not prefered by 63 percent of the parent's wards in the government schools as well.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:14 PM IST