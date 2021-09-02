COVID-19 in Karnataka: More than 65 Kerala returnee college students in Kolar test positive

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday informed that more than 65 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in a college in Kolar. All the students tested positive are returnees from Kerala. Yesterday a total of 32 students had tested positive for coronavirus and now the count has crossed more than 65.

The health minister said that the government will be taking action in this matter.

On the other hand talking about the vaccination coverage in the state, Sudhakar said, "We have directed administrations of border districts to achieve 100% vaccination coverage in villages lying within 20km area of the state border with Kerala."

Yesterday, Karnataka administered almost 12 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a single day.

K Sudhakar while commenting on the reopening of schools said schools cannot be kept shut permanently and have to be reopened because children were lagging behind in their studies.

He added that the government has the dual responsibility of protecting children and also securing their future.

"Schools must follow Covid-19 guidelines. If positivity increases above 2 per cent, then schools will be shut and management will be subjected to disciplinary action," warned the minister.

The minister also said that the government does not want to restrict public gatherings and functions but the safety of people needs to be taken into consideration.

Amid rising cases in Kerala, people entering Karnataka from Kerala will have to remain in institutional quarantine for a week even if they are vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

He said the government is working out a strategy on how to strengthen the Covid-19 prevention drive in the districts bordering Kerala such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:46 PM IST