Telangana: Padma Shri Awardee & Gussadi Folk Dance Master Kanaka Raju Passes Away at 84; PM Modi & CM A. Revanth Reddy Express Condolences

PM Modi With Kanaka Raju | X @ Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of Kanaka Raju, a celebrated Gussadi folk dance master and recipient of the Padma Shri award.

The 84-year-old dancer, also known as Gussadi Raju, passed away on October 25, due to age-related issues. Final rites are set to be performed today at his native village of Marlawai in Jainoor mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Tweet Of PM Modi

PM Modi took to his official X handle to post, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Kanaka Raju Ji, a prolific dancer and cultural icon. His rich contribution to preserving Gussadi dance will always motivate the coming generations."

Saddened by the passing of Shri Kanaka Raju Ji, a prolific dancer and cultural icon. His rich contribution to preserving Gussadi dance will always motivate the coming generations. His dedication and passion ensured that important aspects of cultural heritage can flourish in their… pic.twitter.com/RAu3C8v4d1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2024

The Prime Minister further extended his condolences to Kanaka Raju's family and admirers, emphasizing the lasting impact of the dancer's work.

"His dedication and passion ensured that important aspects of cultural heritage can flourish in their authentic form. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister concluded.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed deep shock over the passing away of prominent Gussadi dancer. The Chief Minister said that Kanaka Raju has been recognised as an exceptional artist for introducing Gussadi to the world and preserved the art and cultural tradition of Telangana.

Reddy said the demise of the famous dancer is an irreparable loss to the folk arts, as per a statement from the chief minister's office.

The CM conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and has ordered the officials to conduct the last rites of Kanaka Raju with State honours, the statement read.

Who Was Padma Shri Awardee Kanaka Raju?

Kanaka Raju who was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2021 for his remarkable contributions to the arts, was a key figure in the Gussadi dance community, particularly in Telangana.

Known for its vibrant expressions and rhythmic movements, Gussadi dance holds deep cultural significance, often performed during festivals and community gatherings.

The late dancer's efforts in promoting and preserving this traditional art form were commendable. Through numerous performances and workshops, Kanaka Raju showcased the rich heritage of the Gussadi community, inspiring younger generations to engage with and celebrate their folk traditions.

His dedication ensured that essential aspects of this cultural heritage could flourish in their authentic form.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)