 PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Renowned Organic Farmer & Padma Shri Award Winner Pappammal
In a post on X PM Narendra Modi said, "Deeply pained by the passing away of Pappammal Ji. She made a mark in agriculture, especially organic farming. People admired her for her humility and kind nature. My thoughts are with her family and well wishers. Om Shanti."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Padmashri Award winner Pappammal (L) & PM Modi (R) | Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of renowned organic farmer and Padmashri Award winner Pappammal on Friday.

In a post on X PM Narendra Modi said, "Deeply pained by the passing away of Pappammal Ji. She made a mark in agriculture, especially organic farming. People admired her for her humility and kind nature. My thoughts are with her family and well wishers. Om Shanti."

Notably, in March 2023, Pappammal travelled to New Delhi to attend the Global Millets Conference, where she met PM Modi and underscored the significance of promoting millet cultivation and consumption to promote sustainable agriculture and healthy eating habits. During their encounter, PM Modi showed immense respect by bowing down to seek Pappammal's blessings.

At the age of 109, she breathed her last in Coimbatore. She was suffering from age-related health issues.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles The Demise Of Pappammal

Condoling the demise of Pappammal, Chief Minister MK Stalin, posted on X, "I feel like I have lost one of my family members.''

Why Was Pappammal Rewarded With Padma Shri Award?

In 2021, she was given the Padma Shri award for popularising organic farming in India. She was regarded as a pioneer in the agriculture field and worked closely with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University as a member of the farmers consultation committee of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for 45 years since 1970.

Pappammal toiled in agricultural fields until her last breath. She was argued to be the oldest farmer who was active in the field before she passed away on Friday.

