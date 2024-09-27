Mumbai: Religious Minority Groups Celebrate PM Modi’s 74th Birthday With Sewa Pakhwada Events

Parsi event at Khareghat Colony | File Photo

Mumbai: Religious minorty groups in Mumbai are observing Sewa Pakhwada, or 'service fortnight' with health camps, tree plantations, and students' meets to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday.

The events, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), began in September 17, Modi's birthday and will continue for two weeks. This is the second year of Sewa Pakhwada. However, it is the first time it is being organised in Mumbai.

On Thursday, an event for cancer survivors, featuring designer Manish Malhotra, was held in the city. On Wednesday, the Parsi community joined the IMF's event at Khareghat Colony, Hughes Road, as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' and joined the PM's ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative by planting saplings. They thanked the government for the Jiyo Parsi scheme.

IMF convener and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “PM Modi has taken the great initiative like Jiyo Parsi scheme for arresting the population decline of the Parsi Community by adopting scientific protocol and structured interventions to stabilise their population which has been declining because of low birth rates and migration." He added that the scheme provides financial assistance online through Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

The Christian community, in association with IMF, organised a 'Prayer for Peace and Harmony' at Holy Name High School in Colaba during the weekend. After prayers, members of the Christian community planted trees and distributed saplings at the school under the Prime Minister’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation drive.

The Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the head of Mumbai's Roman Catholic church who attended the event, said that as a part of Sewa Pakhwada 2024, the church had a programme to encourage the youth to be conscious of the need for care for creation and make sure that earth's resources are used wisely. The Catholic church, incidentally, is observing the period between September 1 and October as the 'Season of Creation' to focus on the environment, life and the earth's care.

Describing the event as 'significant', Gracias said, "We are happy that we planted saplings today. I am happy that the govt has taken this initiative. I thank the Prime Minister for having encouraged this movement...I think the whole world would become one family, and greater peace, understanding, and helping one another is extremely important."

Later, answering a question on the Prime Minister's invitation to Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic church, to come to India, he said, "I hope it is realised. Mr Modi is concerned about everybody, he certainly has the interest of every minority including the Christian community in all his plans...Inclusivity is very important."

The Sufi Islamic Board and IMF organised a medical camp in Govandi on Saturday. Nearly 3500 people sought medical advice at the programme, said Mansoor Khan, president of the Sufi Islamic Board.

Divyangan event | File Photo

On Tuesday, Guru Nanak College of Arts, Science and Commerce, held a 'youth parliament' for students where they discussed the qualities for an ideal parliament member. Other events during the week included a gathering of Buddhists and a camp by the IMF where Mumbai's Divyangan community received free artificial limbs and treatment. The community praised the attention on the community which they felt resulted in record 29 medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.