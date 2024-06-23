PM Modi Pays Tribute To Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee On His 71st Death Anniversary; Praises His Dedication To Mother India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top BJP leaders, paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary on Sunday.

PM Modi called Mookerjee a great son of the country, an eminent thinker, and educationist.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

In a post on X, PM wrote, "Respectful tributes to the great son of the country, eminent thinker and educationist Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day. He dedicated his life to the service of Mother India. His dynamic personality will continue to inspire every generation of the country."

देश के महान सपूत, प्रख्यात विचारक और शिक्षाविद् डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को उनके बलिदान दिवस पर सादर नमन। मां भारती की सेवा में उन्होंने अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनका ओजस्वी व्यक्तित्व देश की हर पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2024

Union Home Minister Pays His Tributes To Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Mookerjee on his martyrdom day and said, "Tribute to Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day, who fought all his life for the unity, integrity, and self-respect of the country."

"Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave the supreme sacrifice in the struggle to make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country by giving the slogan of 'Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan'. He played an important role in the ideological and practical fight to keep West Bengal a part of India. As a member of the Constituent Assembly, he gave transformative suggestions regarding language and culture. He gave alternative ideas to the people of the country by establishing the Jana Sangh. This star of Indian culture will always remain bright and will guide the future generations on the path of nation first," said Shah.

देश की एकता, अखंडता और स्वाभिमान के लिए आजीवन संघर्ष करने वाले जनसंघ के संस्थापक डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जी को उनके बलिदान दिवस पर नमन।



डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जी ने ‘एक निशान, एक विधान, एक प्रधान’ का नारा देकर जम्मू-कश्मीर को देश का अभिन्न अंग बनाने के संघर्ष में अपना… pic.twitter.com/kTRkHC7qhK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2024

BJP president JP Nadda also paid floral tributes to Mookerjee at BJP headquarters in Delhi and distributed plant saplings among party workers.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, architect of cultural nationalism and national unity, eminent thinker and educationist, revered Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day, said Nadda in a post on X.

Paying floral tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his Balidan Diwas at BJP HQ. https://t.co/YBNymBvMaF — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 23, 2024

VIDEO | "Syama Prasad Mookerjee took his last breath in Srinagar on June 23, 1953. We all know him as a patriot and social justice activist. He was one of the youngest vice chancellors of Calcutta University," says BJP chief JP Nadda (@JPNadda) on Bhartiya Jana Sangh founder… pic.twitter.com/hgGPer5WHa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2024

"He dedicated his entire life to the progress and glory of the nation. His work for protecting India's sovereignty and for the world of education is unforgettable. Dr Syama Prasad ji's sacrifice and dedication will continue to inspire every Indian to put the nation first and to sacrifice everything," he added.

About Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died under detention on June 23, 1953.