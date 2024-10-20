 Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Nirmal General Hospital, Blaze Brought Under Control
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Nirmal General Hospital, Blaze Brought Under Control

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Fire caught inside Telangana's Nirmal General Hospital |

 A fire broke out at Nirmal General Hospital in Telangana on Sunday, a fire official said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

"A minor fire broke out at an Aarogya Sri office today. Fire officials swiftly responded and brought the blaze under control," a fire official said.

Further details awaited. 

