 Telangana: 25-Year-Old Man Dead, 30 Others Injured After Passenger Bus Hits Lorry In Kamareddy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: 25-Year-Old Man Dead, 30 Others Injured After Passenger Bus Hits Lorry In Kamareddy

Telangana: 25-Year-Old Man Dead, 30 Others Injured After Passenger Bus Hits Lorry In Kamareddy

Inspector of Devanpally Police Station, Raju said the accident took place at 3 am today when the bus hit the lorry from behind.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Kamareddy (Telangana): A 25-year-old man died while 30 people sustained injuries after a private bus carrying passengers hit a lorry near Kyasampalli of Kamareddy district in Telangana in the early morning hours of Tuesday, police said.

Inspector of Devanpally Police Station, Raju said the accident took place at 3 am today when the bus hit the lorry from behind.

Read Also
Tragic! Youth Accidently Hangs Self From Ceiling At Home While Making Reel In Telangana’s Warangal
article-image

About The Incident

"The accident occurred at 3 am today. The private travel buses and lorries were moving in the same direction. The lorry suddenly slowed down and was hit by a bus from behind. One person was killed and 30 others injured. We have shifted the injured to the Kamareddy General Hospital and Nizamabad Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Afsar Khan, aged 25 years."

The case is yet to be registered. Further details awaited.

Similar Incidents

Last month, four people were killed and 15 persons sustained injuries after an omnibus they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the Chennai - Trichy Highway in Tamil Nadu's Madhuranthangam, a suburban area in Chennai district, police said.

According to the police officials, the victims were travelling to Chennai when their bus collided with a truck on the highway.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Accident: 6 People Charred To Death In Bus-Lorry Collision In Palnadu; Horrifying...
article-image

In May itself as many as six people were charred to death after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

The bus was enroute to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam, a Mandal in Bapatla district when it collided with lorry. The two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident, police said.

In April this year five members of a family, including a child, were killed after their car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur.

Read Also
Kerala Accident: 5 Members Of Family Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Kannur; Visuals Surface
article-image

According to the police, the accident took place in the Kannapuram area in Kannur when a family of five was travelling from Thalassery to Kasaragod. The lorry carrying gas cylinders was coming from Karnataka's Mangaluru.

The police said that four people in the car died on the spot while the nine-year-old's death was confirmed at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital later. The lorry driver also sustained injuries in the accident, they added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 25-Year-Old Man Dead, 30 Others Injured After Passenger Bus Hits Lorry In Kamareddy

Telangana: 25-Year-Old Man Dead, 30 Others Injured After Passenger Bus Hits Lorry In Kamareddy

Kangana Ranaut Requests For CM's Suite At Delhi's Maharashtra Sadan; 'Accommodate Her In Rashtrapati...

Kangana Ranaut Requests For CM's Suite At Delhi's Maharashtra Sadan; 'Accommodate Her In Rashtrapati...

49th Anniversary Of Emergency: ‘Congress Should Apologise To Nation,’ Says MP CM Mohan Yadav...

49th Anniversary Of Emergency: ‘Congress Should Apologise To Nation,’ Says MP CM Mohan Yadav...

Delhi HC To Decide On AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case On July 9

Delhi HC To Decide On AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case On July 9

'Naw Baithiye' This Time Won’t Be Easy To Implement: Mahua Moitra Quips Om Birla As He Files...

'Naw Baithiye' This Time Won’t Be Easy To Implement: Mahua Moitra Quips Om Birla As He Files...