Telangana: 25-Year-Old Man Dead, 30 Others Injured After Passenger Bus Hits Lorry In Kamareddy

Kamareddy (Telangana): A 25-year-old man died while 30 people sustained injuries after a private bus carrying passengers hit a lorry near Kyasampalli of Kamareddy district in Telangana in the early morning hours of Tuesday, police said.

Inspector of Devanpally Police Station, Raju said the accident took place at 3 am today when the bus hit the lorry from behind.

About The Incident

"The accident occurred at 3 am today. The private travel buses and lorries were moving in the same direction. The lorry suddenly slowed down and was hit by a bus from behind. One person was killed and 30 others injured. We have shifted the injured to the Kamareddy General Hospital and Nizamabad Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Afsar Khan, aged 25 years."

The case is yet to be registered. Further details awaited.

Similar Incidents

Last month, four people were killed and 15 persons sustained injuries after an omnibus they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the Chennai - Trichy Highway in Tamil Nadu's Madhuranthangam, a suburban area in Chennai district, police said.

According to the police officials, the victims were travelling to Chennai when their bus collided with a truck on the highway.

In May itself as many as six people were charred to death after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

The bus was enroute to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam, a Mandal in Bapatla district when it collided with lorry. The two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident, police said.

In April this year five members of a family, including a child, were killed after their car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur.

According to the police, the accident took place in the Kannapuram area in Kannur when a family of five was travelling from Thalassery to Kasaragod. The lorry carrying gas cylinders was coming from Karnataka's Mangaluru.

The police said that four people in the car died on the spot while the nine-year-old's death was confirmed at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital later. The lorry driver also sustained injuries in the accident, they added.