 Andhra Pradesh Accident: 6 People Charred To Death In Bus-Lorry Collision In Palnadu; Horrifying Visuals Surface
Andhra Pradesh Accident: 6 People Charred To Death In Bus-Lorry Collision In Palnadu; Horrifying Visuals Surface

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
article-image

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): As many as six people were charred to death after a bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police said on Wednesday.

The injured were given first aid at the Chilakaluripet town government hospital and referred to Guntur for further treatment.

Deceased Identified

The deceased have been identified as Anji (35), Uppgundur Kashi (65), Uppugundur Lakshmi (55), and Mupparaju Khyati Saishri (8), all residents of district Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh.

The identities of the other two deceased are being ascertained, they said.

"The injured people informed that a total of 42 people were travelling in the bus after casting their vote on Monday. Among them a lorry driver, a bus driver, and four others died on the spot," said an official of the Chilakaluripeta rural police station.

"It is reported that six people died in this accident," police said.

The accident took place at Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district.
The bus was en route to Hyderabad from Chinnaganjam, a Mandal in Bapatla district when it collided with a lorry. The two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident, police said.

