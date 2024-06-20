 Tragic! Youth Accidently Hangs Self From Ceiling At Home While Making Reel In Telangana’s Warangal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTragic! Youth Accidently Hangs Self From Ceiling At Home While Making Reel In Telangana’s Warangal

Tragic! Youth Accidently Hangs Self From Ceiling At Home While Making Reel In Telangana’s Warangal

The whole incident took a dramatic turn when Ajay’s mother Devamma expressed suspicion about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death and reported the matter to the police.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
X

In a tragic incident, a young man, driven by the craze for social media reels, accidentally hung himself from a ceiling at home in Telangana’s Warangal on June 18. 

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Kandakatla Ajay, used to work at a local hotel. Known for his habit of making reels in his spare time, Ajay returned to his small house on Mallampally Road on Tuesday night with the intention of creating another video which turned out to be his last.

As per reports, Ajay fixed his mobile phone on the fridge to record himself in the act of dying by suicide. However, as he put the noose around his neck during the filming, it got tightened and resulted in accidental strangulation. 

As this was during nighttime, no one noticed the tragic event unfolding and came to resue Ajay. It was only when Ajay’s family discovered his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling the next morning the news spread. 

The whole incident took a dramatic turn when Ajay’s mother Devamma expressed suspicion about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death and reported the matter to the police. 

After arriving at the scene, police confiscated Ajay’s body, seized his mobile phone and registered a case.

Read Also
Telangana: 46-Year-Old Sub-Inspector Booked In Kaleshwaram For Sexually Assaulting Female Constable
article-image

An investigation is currently underway and police are trying to figure out whether Ajay killed himself accidentally or whether there is a conspiracy behind his death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

22 Students Detained During Protest Against UGC-NET Cancellation, NEET Irregularities Outside...

22 Students Detained During Protest Against UGC-NET Cancellation, NEET Irregularities Outside...

NEET UG Paper Leak: BJP Experimented Leaks In Saffron Labs MP, Gujarat & Now Expanding It To...

NEET UG Paper Leak: BJP Experimented Leaks In Saffron Labs MP, Gujarat & Now Expanding It To...

Tragic! Youth Accidently Hangs Self From Ceiling At Home While Making Reel In Telangana’s Warangal

Tragic! Youth Accidently Hangs Self From Ceiling At Home While Making Reel In Telangana’s Warangal

Face Off Between Karnataka & UP Cops Outside Ajeet Bharti's Noida Residence Over YouTuber's 'Rahul...

Face Off Between Karnataka & UP Cops Outside Ajeet Bharti's Noida Residence Over YouTuber's 'Rahul...

French Journalist Sébastien Farcis Based In Delhi Says, 'Forced To Leave India' After Home Ministry...

French Journalist Sébastien Farcis Based In Delhi Says, 'Forced To Leave India' After Home Ministry...