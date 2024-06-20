Tragic! Youth Accidently Hangs Self From Ceiling At Home While Making Reel In Telangana’s Warangal

X

In a tragic incident, a young man, driven by the craze for social media reels, accidentally hung himself from a ceiling at home in Telangana’s Warangal on June 18.

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Kandakatla Ajay, used to work at a local hotel. Known for his habit of making reels in his spare time, Ajay returned to his small house on Mallampally Road on Tuesday night with the intention of creating another video which turned out to be his last.

As per reports, Ajay fixed his mobile phone on the fridge to record himself in the act of dying by suicide. However, as he put the noose around his neck during the filming, it got tightened and resulted in accidental strangulation.

As this was during nighttime, no one noticed the tragic event unfolding and came to resue Ajay. It was only when Ajay’s family discovered his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling the next morning the news spread.

The whole incident took a dramatic turn when Ajay’s mother Devamma expressed suspicion about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death and reported the matter to the police.

After arriving at the scene, police confiscated Ajay’s body, seized his mobile phone and registered a case.

An investigation is currently underway and police are trying to figure out whether Ajay killed himself accidentally or whether there is a conspiracy behind his death.