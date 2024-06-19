 Telangana: 46-Year-Old Sub-Inspector Booked In Kaleshwaram For Sexually Assaulting Female Constable
Based on the complaint filed by the woman constable, a case has been registered against Sub-Inspector Bhavani Sen and the probe is on.

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of Kaleshwaram police station in Bhupalpally has been arrested on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman constable, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused and the victim reside on the same premises. Based on the complaint filed by the woman constable today, a case has been registered against Sub-Inspector Bhavani Sen and the probe is on.

Sampath Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhupalpally said, "We registered an FIR against the Kaleshwaram Sub-Inspector PVS Bhavani Sen, age 46 years and an investigation is going on. The victim is a woman constable, age 42 years working in the same police station. They reside in the same premises. The victim stays on the ground floor and the officer on the second floor. This incident happened on the late night of June 15 and also on June 16 late night. The victim lodged a petition today morning at around 5:30 AM. The victim has been sent for medical examination. The investigation is going on."

More details are awaited.

