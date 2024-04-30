 Kerala Accident: 5 Members Of Family Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Kannur; Visuals Surface
Kerala Accident: 5 Members Of Family Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Kannur; Visuals Surface

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image

Kannur: Five members of a family, including a child, were killed after their car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur on Monday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as KN Padmakumar (59) a resident of Kalichanadukkam, Choorikkatt Sudhakaran (52) a resident of Bheemanadi, Ajitha (35), Kozhummal Krishnan (65), and Akash (nine).

article-image

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10.15 pm on Monday in the Kannapuram area in Kannur when the family of five was travelling from Thalassery to Kasaragod. The lorry carrying gas cylinders was coming from Karnataka's Mangaluru.

The police said that four people in the car died on the spot while the nine-year-old's death was confirmed at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital later. The lorry driver also sustained injuries in the accident, they added.

As per the police, Sudhakaran and other family memebers were returning home after dropping his son Saurav at a hostel in Kozhikode, who is pursuing CA. The fire department officials and the police reached the spot and took the deceased out of the car. Motor Vehicle Department authorities also arrived at the site.

The police have taken the lorry and the driver into custody.

