 Horrifying Video: Panic-Stricken Women, Children Run To Escape Flash Flood Waters At Coutrallam Falls In Tamil Nadu; 16-Yr-Old Goes Missing
Meanwhile, the Nilgiris district administration on Friday said very heavy rains have been forecast from May 18-20 here and asked people to "avoid" visiting the hilly tourist attraction during this period.

Updated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
A 17-year-old boy identified as Ashwin, a resident of Tirunelveli, was reportedly swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains near the Coutrallam Falls in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Friday.  

A purported video of the sudden flash floods that is going viral on social media shows tourists running away from the sudden gush of water coming towards them. Women, children and men can be seen running towards the opposite direction of the flood waters in an attempt to save themselves from being washed away.

Watch the video here:    

As per reports, a rescue operation is currently underway to find the missing minor boy. 

Due to flooding from heavy rains in the Western Ghats, authorities have banned bathing in the Coutrallam Falls.

The meteorological department forecasts heavy rain in  Tenkasi, Theni, and Dindigul districts for tomorrow, May 17.

Very heavy rain forecast: Avoid visiting Ooty

District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20.

District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20.

"Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period," she told reporters after chairing a meeting with officials of the Revenue, Police and Fire and Rescue Services department on rain preparedness. She said all the departments concerned were on standby.

Tamil Nadu: Ooty Shivers At Near Zero Degree Celsius; Unseasonal Chill Affects Health & Agriculture
Nearly 3,500 disaster response personnel and required equipment including earthmovers were on standby. About 450 temporary shelters have also been kept ready and people have also been asked to stay indoors.

