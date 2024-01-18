Tamil Nadu: Ooty Shivers At Near Zero Degree Celsius; Unseasonal Chill Affects Health & Agriculture

Ooty Shivers At Near Zero Degree Celsius | PTI Photo

The plummeting temperature in the hill district of Ooty has plunged residents into the grip of biting cold, marking an unexpected climatic phenomenon that has also impacted local farming. Frost blankets the lush green lawns, and dense fog hampers visibility, leading to health concerns among the populace due to the declining mercury.

Locals note that such a cold, dry spell is typically experienced during November-December. In many areas, people are resorting to gathering around bonfires to stave off the chill. The concern among residents is palpable as the unseasonal cold disrupts their daily lives.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Temperature dips to 0°C in the Sandynalla reservoir area in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris. Hill station Ooty recorded 2.3°C resulting in heavy frost in the morning. pic.twitter.com/MBqR7c6B9z — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

Official data reveals that temperatures dropped to 1 degree Celsius in Kanthal and Thalaikuntha in Udhagamandalam, with a slightly higher reading of 2 degrees Celsius in the Botanical Garden. Sandynallah registered a relatively warmer 3 degrees Celsius. This departure from the usual weather patterns raises alarms among both residents and environmental activists.

Netizens' Reaction

News about the unseasonal chill in Ooty has brought out some hilarious reactions from netizens. Some called the hill station as the South's Kashmir while others expressed concern over the climate change.

While Kashmir becomes Snow-mukt, some places in Tamil Nadu seeing near zero degree... Climate conditions in dire straitshttps://t.co/vYyefIkpWi — Shubham Ghosh (@how_isee) January 18, 2024

While some seemed excited about the possibilities of the cold weather amid the lush green Nilgiris, others expressed various concerns about health and agriculture.

Oooh!! Ooty is at 0 degrees . Drive from Bengaluru to Ooty crossing Bandipur would be such fun . — Sunitha Nahar (@sunithanahar) January 18, 2024

Unprecedented change worry experts and residents

V. Sivadas of the Nilgiri Environment Social Trust (NEST) attributes this shift to global warming and the El Niño effect. He emphasizes the delayed onset of the cold and stresses the need for a comprehensive study to understand and address this significant climatic challenge in the Nilgiris.

The impact of these unprecedented climatic changes extends to agriculture, particularly the extensive tea plantations in the region. R. Sukumaran, the secretary of a local tea workers union, reports that heavy rains in December, followed by the current cold spell, have adversely affected tea plantation activities. There are growing concerns that this could lead to a decline in production in the upcoming months.