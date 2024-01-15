Bull Taming Sport 'Jallikattu' Begins In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Amid Massive Cheering; Pictures Inside

By: Ruddhi Phadke | January 15, 2024
Jallikattu competition, a bull taming sport, begins on 15 January in Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district
Tamil Nadu celebrating its biggest festival Pongal coinciding with the Makar Sankranti celebrations in north of the country while at the same time Jallikattu festivities in Madurai also begin
Tamil Nadu: Health check-up of bulls held in Madurai for the Jallikattu competition
Jallikattu is a popular bull-embracing sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January
Madurai District Collectorate had earlier informed that a total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers have been registered for Avaniapuram Jallikattu
Temple bulls, usually considered the head of all cattle in a village, are prepared for the sport
Newly built Jallikattu Arena near Alanganallur in Madurai district which is to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin later this month
