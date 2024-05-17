Lucknow Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule...

Lucknow: Out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is an important seat as it has been a key stronghold of the BJP since 1991, when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won the 1996,1998,1999,2004 year general elections.

This is a general constituency that has a literacy rate of 68.13 percent and has five assembly segments under the Lucknow district: Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, and Lucknow Cantt. Assembly constituencies. As per the last 2022 Assembly elections, the SP won two assembly constituencies: the Lucknow West and the Lucknow Central Constituencies, and the BJP won the Lucknow North, Lucknow East, and Lucknow Cantt. Constituencies. The Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness polls on May 20th in phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency has 5 Assembly segments | FPJ

Prime Contenders

The battle for this constituency promises to be an intriguing contest, as Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to contest for this seat for the third consecutive election against the Samajwadi Party’s Ravidas Mehrotra among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat.

Prime Contenders in Lucknow | FPJ

Previous Polls Archive

In the 2019 general elections, with 3,47,302 marginal votes, Poonam Shatrughan Sinha from the Samajwadi Party was defeated by the BJP’s Rajnath Singh with 6,33,026 votes and 56.7 percent of the vote share.

LUCKNOW PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Rajnath Singh, again with 5,61,106 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Rita Bahuguna Joshi, securing 5,61,106 votes and 54.52 percent of the vote share.

In 2009, the BJP’s Lal Ji Tandon, with 2,04,028 votes and 34.93 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Rita Bahuguna Joshi with 40,901 marginal votes.

LUCKNOW PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.