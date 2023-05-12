Teacher Recruitment Scam: Calcutta High Court to hear TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's application

Abhishek Banerjee |

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday said that it will on Monday hear the application of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the teacher recruitment scam.

It may be recalled that one Somen Nandy versus the state of West Bengal case was transferred from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s bench following the instruction of the Supreme Court. The case is now being heard by Justice Amrita Sinha.

After Banerjee addressed a public programme on March 29, one of the arrested TMC leaders in the recruitment scam Kuntal Ghosh said that the central agencies have been forcing him to take Banerjee’s name and Banerjee’s involvement in the scam.

Following the statement of Ghosh, Justice Gangopadhyay on April 13 had asked the central agency to probe Banerjee and Ghosh together. Following this Banerjee moved the Supreme Court to stay the order of the Calcutta High Court.

Political slugfest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya questioned why Banerjee is afraid of the order of Justice Gangopadhyay.

“He (Banerjee) several times had said that he is ready to suicide if he is proven guilty then why is he afraid of High Court’s order?,” questioned Bhattacharya.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that the law should take its own course.