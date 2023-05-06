West Bengal: Govt employees protesting for hike in DA hold rally in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s house

Representative photo

Kolkata: Following Calcutta High Court’s permission to the state government employees who are protesting for enhancement of Dearness Awareness (DA), the protestors took out rally at Hazra is South Kolkata and the rally also went in front of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s residence.

The High Court had given permission for the rally from 1 pm to 4pm and also stated that no untoward incident should happen.

Massive police deployment

Following the instruction of the court, huge police were deployed at several places and the area near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence was barricaded so that no protestors could enter there.

One of the DA protesters of the Joint Forum of state government employees Bhaskar Ghosh said that they want to settle the issue with the state government soon.

“We want to settle the issue and if we are not getting the DA at par with the central government employees. There will be more breaks of services and strikes in the state if our demands are not met. If proper security is not given to us then we would also boycott election duties,” said Ghosh also mentioning that over 35000 protestors have joined the rally.

At the culminating point a stage was made where representatives of all the opposition parties were seen supporting the protestors.

Suvendu: Mamata's khela would end soon

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that all ‘Khela’ (games) of Mamata Banerjee would soon end.

“I am aware of the game that is being played to defer the DA hearing in the court. That game along with other games of Mamata Banerjee will soon come to an end,” mentioned Adhikari.

Close aide of Mamata Banerjee for the last 32 years Sonhali Guha also slammed the Chief Minister and said that if she fails to clear the DA then she should quit.