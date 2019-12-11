Tata Steel to provide financial support to its LGBTQ+ employees for gender reassignment surgery among other HR benefits

Tata Steel on Monday introduced a new Human Resources policy that allows their employees from the LGBTQ+ community to declare their partners. The policy will also allow employees to avail all possible HR benefits under the law.

Tata Steel said in a statement, “With its vision to provide equal opportunity to the employees, it has been an endeavour of the company to create an enabling workforce for all diverse groups, respecting and embracing the differences in the individuals.”

“Partners mean people of same-sex living like a married couple,” it said.

Tata Steel employees that identify themselves as a part of the LGBTQ+ community will be able to avail benefits such as health services, medical facilities, adoption leave, new-born parent and child care leave under the company’s diversity and inclusion (D&I) policy.

The company will also provide financial assistance to persons for undergoing gender reassignment surgery and 30 days of special leave for the same.

“The company’s vision is to be a world-class equal opportunity employer where everyone is respected and every voice is heard. It is a constant endeavour of the company to create an enabling workplace for all diverse groups, respecting and embracing the differences in the individuals,” the statement said.

Tata Steel is becoming one of the few companies worldwide with the most gender-inclusive workplaces with its progressive policies.

After the historic striking down of Section 377, more and more workplaces in India are striving towards creating an inclusive environment for people of all genders.