IndiGo, GoAir flights return to airport after facing technical snags

A Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight that took off around 8:30 am on Monday returned soon after. According to a Hindustan Times report, flight 6E-552 returned after the second engine experienced high vibrations in mid-air. Reportedly, the second engine suffered from high rotational speed vibrations for 15 seconds.

"There was a caution message during the flight. Taking cognizance of the precautionary message, the pilot followed the standard operating procedure", ANI quoted a IndiGo spokesperson as saying.

This is not the only IndiGo incident in recent times. A few days ago, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo Neo A320 aircraft flight from Mumbai returned within an hour of take-off after the pilot observed a caution message flash, mid-air. The airlines said in a statement, the pilot saw the caution message flash twice and, alarmed, he rerouted the aircraft.

The IndiGo 6E 236 flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru had departed at 9.38am on December 6, but returned to base within an hour. An airlines official said, the Neo aircraft, which has twin engines, reportedly experienced two episodes of heavy vibration, once while climbing 4,000 feet and, the next, at 10,000 feet.