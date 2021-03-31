Tamil Nadu: MNM chief Kamal Haasan throws away party symbol torchlight in frustration during roadshow

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan lost his cool during a political rally in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections. During the campaign, Kamal Haasan threw away his party symbol a torchlight in frustration.

Frustrated over his microphone not working during the roadshow, Kamal Haasan was seen throwing down a torchlight he has been carrying in his hand during the campaign.

A video of Kamal arguing with someone in his van during the rally went viral on social media where he also threw the torchlight inside the vehicle.

On March 15, the MNM chief had filed his nomination for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls on April 6. Haasan is pitted against BJP and Congress from the seat where AIADMK had won in the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly election, while BJP has fielded the national president of Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan, Congress has fielded Mayura Jayakumar.