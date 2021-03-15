Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: MNM chief Kamal Haasan files nomination for Coimbatore South assembly constituency

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan today filed his nomination for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls on April 6.
Releasing the second list of MNM's candidates Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the actor-turned-politician made the announcement of his electoral debut from Coimbatore South constituency in Chennai on March 12.
His party MNM finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. MNM will contest on 154 out of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu polls. Kamal Haasan said the party left the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi – that will contest on 40 seats each.
The seat sharing was announced by the party on March 8. In a document released by MNM, it said, "The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together".
AISMK's Sarath Kumar confirming an electoral alliance with MNM had earlier said that Kamal Haasan will be its chief ministerial candidate. In 2019, MNM had secured about 4 percent votes in Lok Sabh polls.
The MNM chief had targeted opponents BJP and AIADMK in a campaign last week saying the saffron party thinks that Tamils could be convinced to vote for by "tweaking" Tamil pride while the AIADMK government's promise of jobs to youth has remained far from reality.
Haasan appealed the people of Tamil Nadu to give a mandate to his party to establish a corruption-free government. The party has promised salaries to homemakers and free computers with internet at all homes as a public resource to help people access government schemes easily.
The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May.
