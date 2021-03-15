Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: MNM chief Kamal Haasan files nomination for Coimbatore South assembly constituency

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan today filed his nomination for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls on April 6.

Releasing the second list of MNM's candidates Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the actor-turned-politician made the announcement of his electoral debut from Coimbatore South constituency in Chennai on March 12.

His party MNM finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. MNM will contest on 154 out of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu polls. Kamal Haasan said the party left the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi – that will contest on 40 seats each.

The seat sharing was announced by the party on March 8. In a document released by MNM, it said, "The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together".