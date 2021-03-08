Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi ties up with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK

Chennai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking a nationwide presence for his party, has found an electoral ally in Tamil Nadu – the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founded by TTV Dhinakaran, nephew of V K Sasikala.

The two parties on Monday reached a poll pact as per which the AIMIM would contest in three Assembly constituencies in the April 6 general elections. Owaisi had earlier unsuccessfully reached out to the DMK expecting to open its account in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Over a month ago, the DMK, after inviting him for a minorities’ conference, developed cold feet and withdrew the invite as its Muslim allies IUML and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi had objected to it.

Muslim parties in Tamil Nadu feel that since the number of Urdu speaking Muslims is less in the State, the AIMIM may not have significant influence over the community as such. Besides, they fear that allowing a political space to Owaisi may eventually shrink their own strengths.