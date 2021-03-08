Tamil Nadu polls: DMK president Stalin promises Rs 1,000 cash aid for housewives if voted to power

Chennai: Unveiling a 10-year vision plan for the development of Tamil Nadu, DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday evening announced that if elected, his government will provide Rs 1,000 to each ration card holding housewife in the State.

Addressing a massive public gathering in Tiruchi in central Tamil Nadu in the midst of the Assembly election season, Stalin said the seven priority areas of his vision statement were Economy, Agriculture, Water resources, Education and health, Urban development, Rural infrastructure and Social justice.

Stalin urged the electorate to give the DMK two consecutive terms in power to ensure that he could fulfil his vision to enhance their quality of living. He promised to create 10 lakh jobs, abolish manual scavenging, improve water and sanitation in rural areas, build concrete houses and take the growth rate in Tamil Nadu to double digits. “I will make Tamil Nadu a Rs 35-lakh-crore economy,” he assured.

“This is not an election for change of government, but to prevent Tamil Nadu from a disaster,” he said.