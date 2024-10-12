 Tamil Nadu: DGCA Begins Probe After Air India Express Flight IX613 Faces Hydraulic Failure, Passengers Safely Landed At Tiruchi Airport
A day after Sharjah bound Air India Express flight suffered a mid-air hydraulic failure, which forced the pilot to circle the skies of Tiruchi for the fuel to dry up and make a safe emergency landing, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation commenced a probe into the scary incident.

article-image
“A senior DGCA official landed in Tiruchi on Saturday to conduct a probe. The official will submit a report to the Civil Aviation authorities in Delhi,” a source at the Tiruchi International airport confirmed. The source said, three infants were among the passengers who had a miraculous escape on Friday.

article-image

“As many as 108 passengers boarded an alternative flight to Sharjah that landed in Tiruchi from Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of the day. While 15 passengers of the original flight cancelled their trip, 20 others opted to travel on a different date,” the source said. Tickets will be refunded to passengers who have chosen to cancel their travel plans.

