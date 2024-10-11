Tamil Nadu: Air India Express Pilot Saves 144 Lives By Skillfully Circling Over Tiruchi Airspace For Over 2 Hours After Hydraulic Failure

Pattern Of The Flight | Chennai Weather

Chennai: It was nothing short of a miracle on the skies of Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu on a Friday holiday evening, as an Air India Express pilot skill fully circled over the airspace for over two hours with 144 persons on board following a hydraulic failure and landed the aircraft safely past 8 pm. Among those who had a miraculous escape were six children, sources said.

Preliminary Reports Reveal Details

As per preliminary reports reaching Chennai, the AXB 613 flight bound for Sharjah, had taken off from the Tiruchi airport at around 5.40 pm. However, shortly after take-off, the pilot noticed that the aircraft had encountered a technical fault due to which the landing gear did not retract.

Weather over #Trichy region is relatively clear. Hope for safe landing of Air India flight that keeps circling over Trichy region due to possible landing gear failure #AXB613 Trichy to #Sharjah bound flight pic.twitter.com/tNXsytSIHR — Chennai Weather-Raja Ramasamy (@chennaiweather) October 11, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure) and is rounding in air space to decrease the fuel before landing at Trichy airport. More than 20 Ambulances and fire tenders are placed at the airport to make sure no big… pic.twitter.com/rEiF6mSZz2 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024

The pilot then decided to return to Tiruchi airspace mid-air. As passengers spent tense moments with prayers on their lips, the pilot radioed the Tiruchi ATC and prepared for emergency landing. “As per standard operating procedure, the pilot circled in the air for over two hours to drain the fuel from the aircraft to a safe level and made a normal landing at night,” a source said.

All passengers on board were safe, confirmed an official.

Authorities Make All The Arrangements For Eventualities

Earlier, preparing to meet any eventuality, the Tiruchi police and health authorities had made all arrangements on the ground. Numerous firefighting engines and ambulances were lined up at the airport. Fortunately, there was no requirement to use them.

Anxious relatives waited outside the airport. “I spoke to my husband. He said he is safe,” said Farhana to a TV channel.