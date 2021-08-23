Tamil Nadu class 10 exam: SSLC result declared on dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

The SSLC or Class 10 result has been declared by Tamil Nadu. Students can visit the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) result official websites –dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in, and NIC websites tnresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official website - www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

Click on the result link which reads

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:42 AM IST