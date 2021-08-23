Good news! MHADA to offer 8,984 houses in MMR, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg for Konkan board lottery

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has 8,984 houses on offer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Navi Mumbai and in Sindhudurg, Konkan. Homebuyers can apply for registration from 12 noon, August 24 onwards; from 3pm on the same day, they can make their house selection as per the eligibility criteria, until 11.59pm on September 22. Also, the deadline for the payment of minimum deposit will be until 11.59pm on September 23. Applicants can pay through RTGS / NEFT. The names of the lucky winners will be declared on October 14 at 10pm at the Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad will announce the online process for the booking of the housing lottery draw on August 24, in its ‘Go-Live’ programme from the MHADA headquarters at Kalanagar, Bandra.

According to the MHADA, these 8,984 houses being offered by its Konkan board are located in Kalyan, Mira Road, Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg districts. 6,170 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have also been included in this lottery. Of these, 624 houses in Shirodhan, 586 in Khoni, 2016 in Survey No.162 Khoni, 1,769 in Survey No.13 Bhandarli, and 1,185 houses in Gotheghar, Thane are for the economically weaker sections.

Similarly, under the MHADA housing redevelopment projects for homebuyers from the low-income group category, there are 15 houses available in Mira Road. Also, for this category, there are 1,742 houses at Virar Bolinj and 88 at Survey No.13 in Bhandarli, Thane, on offer. For middle-income group buyers, there are 36 houses at Virar Bolinj, two at Vengurla, Sindhudurg, and 196 at PT Mira Road being offered. One house at Port Vengurla in Sindhudurg is reserved for the higher-income group homebuyers. Besides these, for the lower and middle-income group homebuyers, there are houses at Chandan Nagar Taluka in Vasai, Vadavli Mogharpada, Kavesar Anand Nagar in Taluka Thane, Valiv Village, Kopari in Taluka Vasai, Kasarvadavli, Balkumbh, Bhoindar Pada in Thane, Sectors 11 and 8 in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai and Titwala among others.

According to the MHADA, applicants under EWS should have a monthly income under Rs 25,000. For the LIG, the monthly incomes of the applicants should be between Rs 25,000 and 50,000. MIG buyers should have a monthly income between Rs 50,001 and Rs 75,000 while for the higher-income group, it should be above Rs 75,001.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 08:23 AM IST