Tamil Nadu: Cabinet reshuffle planned by MK Stalin amid controversy surrounding finance minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin | PTI

MK Stalin is planning a minor cabinet reshuffle, as per reports, just days after the controversy surrounding audio clips purportedly featuring his Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), making statements against the Chief Minister's family.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet restructuring is anticipated to take place within the next two weeks since the Chief Minister is expected to travel overseas later this month, reports said.

Contenders for inclusion in cabinet

NDTV was informed by some DMK leaders that DMK MLA TRB Rajaa, who represents the Mannargudi constituency, may be included in the cabinet reshuffle. Rajaa, the son of DMK MP and former Union Minister TR Baalu, has been elected thrice as an MLA.

Another contender for the cabinet reshuffle is Sankarankovil MLA E Raja.

As the state cabinet in Tamil Nadu already has 53 ministers, which is the maximum allowed under the 15% ceiling of the total number of MLAs in the state, any new inclusions would necessitate the removal of some current members.

All eyes on PTR

Although some sources suggest that at least two underperforming ministers may be asked to step down, the main point of speculation is whether the state's Finance Minister, Dr. Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan (PTR), will retain his position in the cabinet reshuffle.

The Chief Minister had referred to the PTR audio files last week as "cheap politics", where the Minister allegedly made remarks regarding the assets of the DMK's first family.

Audio clips saga rocks TN politics

Two audio clips, one of which was released by state BJP chief K Annamalai, allegedly feature PTR making comments about Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan. However, the finance minister has denied these allegations.

The minister has refuted the allegations and maintained that the audio clips were manipulated using sophisticated technology.