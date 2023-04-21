Tamil Nadu: BJP mounts attack against DMK over ₹30,000 crore corruption charge after alleged leaked audio of PTR

A widely circulated audio clip, claimed to feature Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), the finance minister of Tamil Nadu, has surfaced on social media. The FPJ has not independently verified the audio clip. The audio clip is being extensively shared by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, purportedly featuring PTR making certain statements, including, “both Udhay (Udhayanidhi Stalin) and Sabre (V. Sabareesan, the CM’s son-in-law) have realised, they have made more money in one year… now it is getting into a problem. How to handle it…”

The origin of the audio, which emerged on social media on Wednesday night, is unclear. However, it has been disseminated by various accounts on social media, including that of whistleblower Savukku Shanker.

Substantiates our claims in DMK files: Annamalai

K. Annamalai, the BJP President of Tamil Nadu, shared the purported audio on Twitter and wrote: “In a conversation with a journalist, TN State Finance Minister reveals that TN CM’s son Udhayanidhi & Son in Law Sabareesan have accumulated ₹30,000 Crores in a year. With every passing day, these substantiate the claims made by us in #DMKFiles.”

Annamalai had made similar allegations

Merely a week ago, Annamalai had unveiled a supposed revelation, known as the DMK files, where he had accused Sabareesan of money laundering. In addition, Annamalai had requested information regarding the investors of Udhayanidhi's film production firm, Red Giant Movies, as Udhayanidhi is a producer and actor.

On Wednesday, Udhayanidhi retaliated by serving Annamalai with a legal notice that requires an unreserved apology for the "defamatory statements." The notice was sent through DMK MP and lawyer P. Wilson and read: “You have made defamatory allegations knowing full well the same are far from truth besides scandalous and malicious. In such a situation, you are liable to be prosecuted in law for defamation.”