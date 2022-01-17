e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: All school students between 15 to 18 years vaccinated with first COVID-19 dose, claims Health Minister Ma Subramanian

ANI
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said the state has vaccinated all school students aged between 15-18 years with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"100 per cent of school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Subramanian said while addressing reporters.

COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group began on January 3 across the country.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government had informed that schools have been shut in for all classes, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

"The exams which were supposed to be held on January 19 are now postponed," informed the order copy.

Tamil Nadu recorded 23,989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities on Sunday, as per the state health department's bulletin. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
