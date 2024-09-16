 Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets World Record; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets World Record; Video

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets World Record; Video

Shekinah drew a huge portrait of PM Modi in 600 square feet using 800 kg millets. She completed her attempt after 12 hours of hard work. The 13-year-old started at 8.30 am and completed it at 8.30 pm.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Portrait Of PM Modi | ANI | X

Chennai: A 13-year-old school student set a world record by painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait for 12 hours non-stop using 800 kg of millets.

Presley Shekinah unveiled the World's Largest Millet Painting, a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday on September 17.

About Presley Shekinah

Presley Shekinah is the daughter of Pratap Selvam and Sankeerani (Mother), who are living in the Kolpakkam area, Chennai. Presley Shekinah is studying in class 8 in a private school (Vellammal School, Chennai.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing Stocks React To Listing
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing Stocks React To Listing
Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing 'Sachin, Sachin' Cheers at Shankar Mahadevan's Star-Studded Ganpati Celebration
Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing 'Sachin, Sachin' Cheers at Shankar Mahadevan's Star-Studded Ganpati Celebration
Good News For Mumbaikars! Metro 3 Phase 1 To Be Opened By September-End, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Good News For Mumbaikars! Metro 3 Phase 1 To Be Opened By September-End, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'Unstoppable!': Netizens Laud Hina Khan As She Walks Ramp In Bridal Couture With Stage 3 Breast Cancer
'Unstoppable!': Netizens Laud Hina Khan As She Walks Ramp In Bridal Couture With Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Shekinah drew a huge portrait of PM Modi in 600 square feet using 800 kg millets. She completed her attempt after 12 hours of hard work. The 13-year-old started at 8.30 am and completed it at 8.30 pm.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM...
article-image

Presley has been recognised by the UNICO World Record and this has been registered under the student achievement category. R Sivaraman, director of UNICO World Records, honoured the Presley Shekinah with a world record certificate and medal.

The school administrator, principal, parents, and relatives also appreciated the achievement of the young girl.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure...

Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure...

'We Must Completely Eliminate Untouchability,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

'We Must Completely Eliminate Untouchability,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets...

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures...