Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM Modi In Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: In his first election rally in Haryana the Prime Minister described the Congress Party as a "a new form of urban naxals’’.

"Today's Congress has become new (naya roop) form of urban Naxal. They do not feel any shame in speaking lies," Modi said.

"When their lie is caught, they still feel no shame. The Congress speaks a new lie daily. It is attacking the country's unity regularly and is imposing 'Naxalwadi vichar' (Naxal thoughts)."

PM Modi Addresses A Rally At Kurukshetra

Addressing a rally at Kurukshetra ahead of the upcoming October 5 state assembly election, Modi alleged that appeasement has been Congress’ biggest aim and it could do anything to achieve it. He said the Congress has done nothing for farmers and the party's "royal family" intends to end reservation for Dalits but as long as he was there, he will not allow this.

"If there is anybody who is the biggest anti-Dalit, anti-OBC and anti-tribal in the country, it is the Congress family. They have now said that if they come to power, they will end reservation for Dalits and the downtrodden. It is the truth of this family," he said.

PM Modi Speaks On Dismal Fiscal Scenario In Himachal Pradesh

Highlighting various welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the Haryana BJP government, he referred to the dismal fiscal scenario in HP where the employees have not been getting salaries on time while various welfare schemes of previous governments had come to a standstill.

The Prime Minister asked: “In your neighbourhood is Himachal Pradesh. Two years ago, the Congress came to power in that state. But what is the situation there?…...Government employees there have to go on strike for salaries. They are not getting their dearness allowances. Recruitments are not taking place.. they have to close schools and colleges. They had promised Rs 1,500 to every woman. The women continue to wait. Power, water, petrol, diesel, milk have become dearer in Himachal," he said.

"During LS polls, they (the Congress) used to say that Rs 8,000 will be transferred in people's account 'khata khat'," Modi said.

"All welfare schemes run by the previous BJP regime (in HP) have been halted. The economic situation is bad, but the Congress is not affected by people's problems."

"Did any farmer receive money in their accounts during Congress rule," PM Modi asked.

Under the Kissan Samman Nidhi, more than Rs 3.25 lakh crore has been deposited in farmers' accounts, he said, alleging the Congress leaves farmers on their own.

"See what is happening in Karnataka. During a short period of Congress' rule in that state, about 1,200 farmers have committed suicide there," the prime minister said.

PM Modi Exhorts People To Vote For BJP

Exhorting the people to vote for BJP to help it make a hat-trick, Modi held that the government would further speed up the development of the state. Polling to the 90-member Haryana assembly is on October 5 and the votes are to be counted on October 8. The ruling BJP faces strong opposition from principal opposition party, Congress, as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dushyant Chautalaled Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-ASP alliance and the Abhay Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-BSP alliance.