Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ending 15-Yr Old Feud, INLD Joins Hands With HLP In Sirsa

INLD Joins Hands With HLP

Chandigarh: Springing a surprise this poll season, Abhay Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Gopal Kanda-led Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) have stitched an alliance ending their over 15-year old enmity.

The tie-up was sealed on Thursday evening, the final day of nominations, after a meeting between Abhay, a four-time legislator from Ellenabad, district Sirsa and Kanda, a two-time MLA from Sirsa.

Kanda who had been an ally of BJP, earlier, parted ways with Kanda this time after the saffron party fielded its own candidate from Sirsa seat. This, rather precipitated the talks between Abhay and Kanda culminating in the tie-up.

According to information, according to the tie-up, Kanda, a Baniya, would contest from Sirsa representing the alliance and he would extend HLP support to Abhay, a tall Jat leader, in Ellenabad where the latter is facing a daunting challenge by Congress’ Bharat Singh Beniwal. Sirsa district which has a substantial chunk of Jat votes, also has major chunks of Baniya, Dalit and Punjabi votes.

It may be recalled Kanda, who was initially a confidante of Chautala family, had sided with Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda in 2009 which caused a bitter animosity of INLD against him. He, however, also later faced legal battles related to the 2012 Geetika Sharma (an air hostess in Kanda’s the then MDLR Airlines) suicide case and was also jailed. He was later acquitted of all charges.

Though BJP was initially interested in having an alliance with Kanda in the 2019 election, the party leadership refused to do so in the wake of the controversy mentioned above. However, Kanda still extended support to the BJP which, with 40 MLAs, had failed to have a majority in the 90-member assembly. Talks were also agog about a likely pact between BJP and HLP, the same did not materialise leading to the tie-up between INLD and HLP.