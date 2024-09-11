 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them 'Vote-Cutters'
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them 'Vote-Cutters'

A five-time Congress legislator and two-term CM, Hooda, who filed his nomination from Garhi Sampla Kiloi (district Rohtak) said all the vote-cutters are given tickets at the behest of BJP, therefore, the people of Haryana have to be cautious of these vote-cutters

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

Chandigarh: Former chief minister and leader of opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP in the upcoming October 5 assembly election and seeing its defeat, the BJP is fielding a large number of vote-cutter candidates and parties in the elections.

A five-time Congress legislator and two-term CM, Hooda, who filed his nomination from Garhi Sampla Kiloi (district Rohtak) said all the vote-cutters are given tickets at the behest of BJP, therefore, the people of Haryana have to be cautious of these vote-cutters. “Every vote given to them will go to BJP's account,” he held.

Addressing a gathering on this occasion, he said last time BJP had fielded JJP in the elections to cut Congress' votes, and the JJP betrayed the people by winning 10 seats. “This time also, many parties like JJP and INLD are playing in the hands of BJP. Their aim is to benefit BJP by dividing Congress votes. This time, no one can save BJP from a crushing defeat’’, he held.

Harayana Assembly Election: Top Jat families in a battle of supremacy
He further alleged that BJP has made this prosperous state number one in unemployment, inflation, crime, drugs and atrocities on Dalits. He added that now at this age, ``I want to fight a do-or-die battle and want to make the state number one in prosperity once again''.

It may be recalled that the ruling BJP has fielded Manju Hooda, chairperson of the Rohtak Zila Parishad against the veteran Congress leader, Hooda. It would be her debut assembly election.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Drops 2 Ministers, 5 MLAs From Its 2nd List Of 21 Candidates
CM SAINI FILES PAPERS FROM LADWA

Meanwhile, chief minister Nayab Saini,who filed his nomination from Ladwa (district Kurukshetra) and addressed a gathering on Tuesday, said that the BJP has been working since its past two terms with the motto of ``Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’’, while the opposition Congress works with the aim to divide the state.

Stating that the BJP would further take the state to new heights, Saini lambasted the opposition for what he alleged, spreading lies and wrong information about the BJP.

