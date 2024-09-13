 Haryana Elections 2024: India's Richest Woman Savitri Jindal To Contest As Independent Candidate From Hisar
Haryana Elections 2024: India's Richest Woman Savitri Jindal To Contest As Independent Candidate From Hisar

Haryana Elections 2024: India's Richest Woman Savitri Jindal To Contest As Independent Candidate From Hisar

On the last day of the filing of nominations, 74-year-old Savitri, the wife of noted industrialist late O P Jindal, entered the fray against Haryana Minister and sitting MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
Savitri Jindal files nomination for Haryana Assembly polls |

The BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal's mother Savitri Jindal, who was an aspirant of a poll ticket from the party for the Haryana Assembly elections, filed her nomination from the Hisar seat as an Independent on Thursday.

On the last day of the filing of nominations, 74-year-old Savitri, the wife of noted industrialist late O P Jindal, entered the fray against Haryana Minister and sitting MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta.

Forbes India has listed her as the richest woman in the country this year having a net worth of USD 29.1 billion.

Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

After filing her nomination, she said, "I have pledged to serve Hisar for its development and transformation. The people of Hisar are my family and Om Prakash Jindal had established my relationship with this family." "The Jindal family has always served Hisar. I am fully dedicated to living up to the expectations of the people and maintaining their trust," Savitri Jindal.

When the BJP fielded Kamal Gupta from the Hisar Assembly segment, Savitri Jindal was asked by reporters if her contesting the seat against the ruling party would not amount to rebellion.

"It won't be considered so. I had only campaigned for my son (Naveen Jindal in the Lok Sabah polls). I have not taken any membership (of the BJP)," she had said.

Huge Setback For Congress In Haryana: India's Richest Woman Savitri Jindal Leaves Party
article-image

Savitri Jindal's Political Career

Savitri Jindal was elected as an MLA from the Hisar seat twice. She became represented Hisar in the Haryana Assembly for the first time in 2005 as a Congress MLA. She was reelected from the seat in 2009 and was made a minister in the Singh Hooda government in 2013. She quit the Congress in March this year when her son Naveen Jindal also left the party and later joined the BJP.

