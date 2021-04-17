Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara ends Kumbh Mela after PM Modi's request

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appealed that the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar should be “symbolic" in view of the worrisome Coronavirus cases in the country, Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, a top seer announced an early end to the month-long mega festival. “Our first priority is the protection of the people of India (against Covid-19). In view of the coronavirus pandemic, we have performed the visarjan of all Gods. This is the end of Kumbh for Juna Akhara," he tweeted in Hindi.

An enclosed note signed by Giri, Joona Akhara patron Hari Giri and secretaries Mahant Mohan Bharti and Mahant Mahesh Puri said the decision to immerse the Kumbh deities had been taken in public interest after consultations with other seers of the Akhara.

"Immersing the deities, we also pray to all 'teertha' and 'siddhapeeth' and declare the immersion of Haridwar Kumbh Mela, 2021," it said.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela has been at the centre of controversy amid fears that it could be a superspreader event with lakhs of devotees attending the event as the second wave of the coronavirus surges uncontrollably.