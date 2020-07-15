Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case: HM Amit Shah acknowledges demand for CBI probe

Over a month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in his death is now gaining momentum. Bihar Janadhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav had demanded a CBI probe into the late actor's suicide. He recently took to Twitter to share an acknowledgement he received from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Posting the picture of Shah's letter, he wrote in Hindi, "Amit Shah ji, if you want, there can be a CBI inquiry in Sushant case in a minute. Do not avoid it! A letter was requested to the Union Home Minister for a CBI inquiry into the suspicious death of Gaurav film actor Sushant Singh Rajput ji of Bihar. He has forwarded the letter for action."

Home Minister Amit Shah's letter stated that Pappu Yadav's letter is being forwarded to the concerned ministry.