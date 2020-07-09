Now Subramanian Swamy gets involved; asks advocate to check possibility of CBI probe into Sushant Singh Raput's death

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had sent ripples through the country. Even as thousands mourned the untimely demise of the star, his death also sparked a conversation about nepotism in the industry, mental health challenges and so on.
Against this backdrop, the Mumbai police has begun investigations, even as others clamour for the CBI to take over the case. So far, the Bandra Police have recorded the statements of around 30 people.
There had even been an appeal from fans to Prime Minister Modi to initiate a CBI case. And while that call (and Twitter trend) has gone largely unanswered, fans may get their wishes yet.
On Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to announce that he had asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to "look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it's a fit case for CBI investigation".
He also mentioned that Bhadari was also looking into the possibility of a "PIL or criminal complaint case".
"Then accordingly to see justice is done," he said.
In follow up tweets and comments to other users, Swamy also stated that "We need facts now".
Sushant Singh Rajput has allegedly committed suicide in June. The 34-year-old actor had been found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14.