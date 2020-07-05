Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Fans request PM Modi to appoint CBI for further probe

Over two weeks after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to investigate his death is now gaining momentum on social media.

On Sunday, his fans took to Twitter and requested PM Narendra Modi to appoint CBI to probe the case. Following this, #PMModiCBIForSSR started trending on Twitter.

Earlier, Sushant's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh alias Bablu, who is a former MLA from Chatapur in Bihar, told IANS that the matter should be investigated by the CBI. He added that Sushant's father K.K. Singh also wants a CBI probe in the case.

In June, during the interaction with the media, Bihar Janadhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav also demanded a CBI probe and requested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to intervene for speedy investigation in the actor's case.

Demand for the CBI enquiry started coming in after the actor's death. Now as the days are passing without any development in this regard, his fans are requesting PM Modi to appoint CBI for probing the matter.

Check out the Twitter posts here: