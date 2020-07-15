Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Salman Khan will not be summoned by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai police, who are probing all the possible angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, had recently interrogated Salman Khan's former talent manager Reshma Shetty. However, contrary to the social media buzz about the 'Bharat' actor being summoned, the cops have refuted the rumours and said that he will not be questioned in connection with the matter.

If reports are anything to go by, the Mumbai Police has officially denied the news of Salman Khan being summoned in Sushant SIngh Rajput's death. He will not be questioned by the cops.

Recently, a Bihar court dismissed a petition seeking registration of cases against Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar for allegedly abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, citing jurisdictional limitations.