Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Salman Khan will not be summoned by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai police, who are probing all the possible angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, had recently interrogated Salman Khan's former talent manager Reshma Shetty. However, contrary to the social media buzz about the 'Bharat' actor being summoned, the cops have refuted the rumours and said that he will not be questioned in connection with the matter.
If reports are anything to go by, the Mumbai Police has officially denied the news of Salman Khan being summoned in Sushant SIngh Rajput's death. He will not be questioned by the cops.
Recently, a Bihar court dismissed a petition seeking registration of cases against Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar for allegedly abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, citing jurisdictional limitations.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. According to police, it was deemed imperative to ascertain Rajput's behaviour and mental condition in the days, months leading to his suicide on June 14.
As a part of the probe, Bandra Police on July 10 summoned Salman Khan's former talent manager Reshma Shetty, who's the head of talent management company Matrix.
Till now, police have recorded statements of 35 people including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Yash Raj Films' casting manager Shanoo Sharma and director Mukesh Chhabra to get a clearer picture regarding the late Sushant Singh Rajput's life as an actor in the film industry.
