Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested as NCB continues probe

Hours after Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were remanded in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9, another individual has been arrested. Recently, Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar had been arrested by the NCB on September 2 and 3 respectively. They too are in the agency's custody.

At around 8 pm, Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested by the NCB. Reportedly, he has been arrested for "his role in procuring and handling of drugs" based on statements and digital evidence.

He will be produced before the Esplanade Court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people is underway, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said.