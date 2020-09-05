Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested as NCB continues probe

Hours after Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were remanded in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9, another individual has been arrested. Recently, Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar had been arrested by the NCB on September 2 and 3 respectively. They too are in the agency's custody.
At around 8 pm, Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested by the NCB. Reportedly, he has been arrested for "his role in procuring and handling of drugs" based on statements and digital evidence.
He will be produced before the Esplanade Court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people is underway, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said.
According to The Free Press Journal's Pratik Salunke, Sawant had joined the investigation on Friday at 10 pm and was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizan.
No summons have been issued to any other person today by the NCB and further investigation is underway.
In related news, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput sister's Mitu Singh, while a team of sleuths from the premier investigative agency, along with the forensic team, visited the Bandra home of the late actor, in connection with the probe into his death.
According to CBI sources, Mitu Singh accompanied the CBI team to the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West -- where Sushant was found dead on June 14. Besides Mitu Singh, the CBI and the forensic team were accompanied by Sushant's personal staff Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne, and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.
(With inputs from agencies)
